Tesla Inc. (TSLA) announced that its shareholders have approved the ratification of the 2018 CEO Performance Award, as well as the company's redomestication to Texas. Following the submission of all necessary filings, Tesla is now officially incorporated in Texas.Additionally, a stockholder proposal to reduce director terms to one year was not approved by the shareholders.Furthermore, shareholders have ratified the appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as Tesla's independent registered public accounting firm for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2024.