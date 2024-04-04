Teva Pharmaceuticals International, a subsidiary of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, and mAbxience have forged a strategic licensing agreement. This partnership centers on the development of a biosimilar candidate introduced for the treatment of multiple oncology conditions. The Spain and Argentina-based facilities of mAbxience, which adhere to the current good manufacturing practices (cGMP), will be utilized for the development and manufacturing of the biosimilar product. On the other hand, Teva will manage the regulatory affairs and marketization in the agreed regions. The scope of this agreement covers several international markets, including Europe and the United States.Headquartered in Spain, mAbxience is an established company in the biopharmaceutical sector, focusing on the development, production, and marketization of biopharmaceuticals. In 2022, mAbxience’s majority stake was acquired by Fresenius Kabi and Insud Pharma under a new agreement.For a comprehensive range of health news, visit rttnews.com.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com