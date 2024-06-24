Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (TEVA) announced on Monday the release of an authorized generic version of Victoza injection, with a dosage strength of 1.8 mg, for patients with type 2 diabetes in the U.S.This injectable prescription medication is designed to help lower blood sugar levels in adults and children aged 10 and older who have type 2 diabetes mellitus. Additionally, it reduces the risk of cardiovascular disease, according to the company.Teva also reported that Victoza had garnered annual sales of $1.656 billion as of April 2024.At the moment, Teva’s stock is down by 1.98 percent, trading at $16.63 on the New York Stock Exchange.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com