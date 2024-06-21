Texas Instruments (TI) has joined forces with Delta Electronics, a renowned global leader in power and energy management, to develop cutting-edge electric vehicle onboard charging and power solutions. This partnership will harness the research and development prowess of both companies within a joint innovation laboratory stationed in Pingzhen, Taiwan, according to a statement from Texas Instruments.The partnership between Texas Instruments and Delta Electronics will unfold in three developmental phases to advance next-generation automotive power solutions.In the initial phase, Delta will focus on creating an 11kW onboard charger that is both lighter and more cost-effective. This charger will incorporate TI’s state-of-the-art C2000 real-time microcontrollers (MCUs) and specialized active electromagnetic interference (EMI) filter products. The objective is to reduce the charger’s size by 30% and achieve up to 95% power conversion efficiency using TI’s technology.The second phase will see TI and Delta utilizing the latest C2000 real-time MCUs geared towards automotive applications. This phase aims to help automakers meet automotive safety integrity levels (ASILs) up to ASIL D, which signifies the most stringent safety standards in the automotive industry.In the final phase, the collaboration will focus on developing the next generation of automotive power solutions. This effort will be bolstered by TI’s extensive experience spanning over a decade in creating and manufacturing products utilizing gallium nitride technology.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com