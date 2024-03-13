Textron Aviation announced on Wednesday that it has been awarded a contract by the U.S. Army Contracting Command for the provision of two Cessna Grand Caravan EX turboprop aircraft to the Djiboutian Air Force. This procurement marks the third delivery under a potential $100 million contract that spans over five years.In a statement, Bob Gibbs, the vice president of Special Mission Sales at Textron Aviation, said, “The two Cessna Grand Caravan EX aircraft, specially equipped for Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance missions, will be instrumental in maintaining border security for the country of Djibouti.”Under their ongoing contract, which is open-ended for both delivery and quantity, the company has also received orders for three Beechcraft King Air 360ER aircraft, two destined for the Peruvian Naval Aviation Force and one for the Ecuadorian Naval Aviation.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com