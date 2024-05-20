Textron Systems Corp., a subsidiary of Textron Inc. (TXT), announced on Monday a partnership with Kodiak Robotics, Inc. This collaboration aims to develop an uncrewed military ground vehicle optimized for autonomous operations. Kodiak Robotics specializes in self-driving technology for the trucking and defense sectors.In pre-market trading on the NYSE, Textron shares dropped by approximately 2.2%, reaching $87.17.The initiative focuses on creating a vehicle designed for advanced terrain environments, eliminating the need for a driver. Under the terms of the agreement, Kodiak will integrate its autonomous system, Kodiak Driver, into a prototype developed by Textron Systems. This specialized uncrewed military vehicle is expected to demonstrate its driverless capabilities in late 2024.Both companies aim to introduce state-of-the-art artificial intelligence (AI) powered autonomous technologies to military clients. The core technology underpinning this new system is the same that has been proven effective in Kodiak’s autonomous long-haul trucks, which have successfully covered nearly 3 million miles in real-world operations.The vehicle will also incorporate Kodiak DefensePods, a military-adapted iteration of Kodiak’s modular, swappable SensorPods.Following the initial collaboration, Textron Systems and Kodiak plan to explore further opportunities with the U.S. Department of Defense and allied nations’ militaries.In December 2023, Kodiak launched its first autonomous test vehicle specifically designed for the Department of Defense, using a Ford F-150 modified with Kodiak’s autonomous technology.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com