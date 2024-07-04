On Wednesday, the Thai stock market managed to end its four-day losing streak, during which it had declined over 30 points or 2.4%. The Stock Exchange of Thailand (SET) now hovers just below the 1,295-point mark, with prospects of further gains on Thursday.The global outlook for Asian markets remains positive, buoyed by an improved sentiment regarding interest rates. European markets ended in the green, while U.S. markets were mixed, suggesting that Asian markets might follow a similar trend.On Wednesday, the SET closed slightly higher, driven by gains in the consumption, finance, service, and technology sectors. The index added 6.12 points or 0.47% to close at 1,294.70, having fluctuated between 1,286.79 and 1,296.13 throughout the day. Trading volume was substantial, with 12.151 billion shares exchanged, valued at 27.632 billion baht. The day ended with 246 gainers, 190 decliners, and 218 stocks remaining unchanged.Among the actively traded stocks, Advanced Info and Siam Commercial Bank both gained 0.48%, Thailand Airport rose by 0.90%, while Asset World fell by 0.57%. Banpu decreased by 0.83%, yet Bangkok Bank advanced by 1.52%. Bangkok Expressway increased by 0.65%, CP All Public by 0.45%, and Charoen Pokphand Foods dropped by 0.42%. Notable movements included Energy Absolute surging 2.52%, Gulf up by 1.26%, and Kasikornbank climbing 1.20%. Krung Thai Bank soared by 2.35%, Krung Thai Card by 1.86%, and PTT Oil & Retail by 0.63%. PTT saw a 0.77% rise, whereas PTT Global Chemical fell by 1.64%. SCG Packaging dropped 0.75%, Thai Oil rallied by 1.83%, and TTB Bank collected 0.58%, with Siam Concrete, True Corporation, B. Grimm, PTT Exploration and Production, Bangkok Dusit Medical, and BTS Group remaining unchanged.Wall Street’s performance was mixed, with the major indices opening slightly higher on Wednesday, only to diverge later in the day. The Dow Jones Industrial Average dipped by 23.90 points or 0.06% to close at 39,308.00. The NASDAQ Composite, however, gained 159.54 points or 0.88% to set a new record at 18,188.30, while the S&P 500 added 28.01 points or 0.51%, closing at a record 5,537.02.The strength on Wall Street was attributed to optimism regarding interest rates, fueled by weaker-than-expected economic data. The Institute for Supply Management reported an unexpected contraction in U.S. service sector activity in June. Additionally, the Labor Department indicated a modest increase in initial claims for U.S. unemployment benefits last week.Despite these developments, overall trading activity was somewhat subdued, with a notable increase in treasury prices in response to the weaker data. The markets closed earlier than usual in anticipation of the Independence Day holiday on Thursday.Oil prices also saw gains on Wednesday, as data revealed a much larger than expected decrease in U.S. crude inventories over the past week. A weaker dollar further supported prices. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for August rose by $1.07, finishing at $83.88 a barrel.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com