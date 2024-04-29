In a concerning development for Thailand’s economy, the country’s custom-based export data for March 2024 has seen a sharp decline of 14.5% compared to the previous month. The previous indicator, which stood at 3.60% in February 2024, plummeted to -10.90% in March 2024. This significant drop in export data raises alarms about the state of Thailand’s international trade activities.The latest figures, updated on 29 April 2024, highlight the challenges faced by Thailand’s export sector in the recent period. As a key driver of the country’s economy, any substantial decline in export numbers can have far-reaching implications for various industries and overall economic growth. Analysts and policymakers will be closely monitoring the situation to assess the impact of this downturn on Thailand’s economic outlook in the coming months.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com