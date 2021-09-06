Thai Inflation Data Due On Monday

Thailand will on Monday release August figures for consumer prices, headlining a light day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.

In July, overall inflation was up 0.45 percent on year and core CPI rose an annual 0.14 percent.

New Zealand will see August results for job advertisements from ANZ; in July, job ads were down 0.5 percent on month.

