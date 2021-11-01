Thai Manufacturing PMI Crosses The Expansion Line In October – Markit

The manufacturing sector in Thailand swung to expansion in October, the latest survey from Markit Economics revealed on Monday with a manufacturing PMI score of 50.9.

That’s up from 48.9 in September and it moves above the boom-or-bust line of 50 that separates expansion from contraction.

Amid the easing of COVID-19 restrictions, manufacturing output rose for a second straight month and at a survey record pace in October. Panelists highlighted better domestic demand underpinning the increase in production.

To meet the rise in output, buying activity was also ramped up at a record speed. The observed improvements in domestic demand were not matched by a rise in overall demand, however, as order book volumes continued to fall. New business from abroad saw a third straight month of contraction amid the lack of business travel.

