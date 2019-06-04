Thai Manufacturing PMI Fades To 50.7 In May – Nikkei

The manufacturing sector in Thailand continued to expand in May, although at a slower pace, the latest survey from Nikkei revealed on Tuesday with a manufacturing PMI score of 50.7.

That’s down from 51.0 in April, although it remains above the boom-or-bust line of 50 that separates expansion from contraction.

Individually, there were slower rises in both output and new orders. Greater demand helped to sustain confidence among Thai manufacturers.

New export business growth was at its strongest level in 15 months, while inflationary pressures remained mild.

The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com