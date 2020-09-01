Thai Manufacturing PMI Improves To 49.7 In August – IHS Markit

The manufacturing sector in Thailand continued to contract in August, albeit at a much slower pace, the latest survey from IHS Markit revealed on Tuesday with a manufacturing PMI score of 49.7.

That’s up from 45.9 in July, although it remains beneath the boom-or-bust line of 50 that separates expansion from contraction.

Individually, output and new orders both returned to growth, although export sales fell substantially. Business expectations were broadly neutral.

Despite the turnaround in output and sales, firms remained reluctant to invest in new capacity, with employment falling further and purchasing activity being reduced. Inventories also continued to shrink, albeit at a slower pace.

