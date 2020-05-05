Thai Manufacturing PMI Sinks To 36.8 In April – IHS Manufacturing

The manufacturing sector in Thailand continued to contract in April, and at a much steeper pace due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the latest survey from the IHS Marketing revealed on Tuesday with a manufacturing PMI score of 36.8.

That’s down sharply from 46.7 in March and it moves further beneath the boom-or-bust line of 50 that separates expansion from contraction.

Individually, production volumes and new orders both slumped, while there was a record rate of job losses as spare capacity increased.

Business expectations remain severely pessimistic amid the pandemic.

