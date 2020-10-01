Thai Manufacturing PMI Ticks Higher To 49.9 In September – IHS Markit

The manufacturing sector in Thailand continued to contract in September, albeit at a slower pace, the latest survey from IHS Markit showed on Thursday with a manufacturing PMI score of 47.7.
That’s up from 47.3 in August, although it remains beneath the boom-or-bust line of 50 that separates from expansion.
Individually, production expanded amid improving domestic demand, while there was backlog accumulation for the first time since January. Export sales fell at a slower pace.
Further order book growth was accompanied by increased production volumes.
