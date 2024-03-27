After a two-day decrease, the Thai stock market halted its slide on Tuesday, seeing the Stock Exchange of Thailand resting just over the 1,375-point level. However, we may see another round of consolidation on Wednesday.The international forecast for the Asian markets is generally mixed, leaning towards lower. It’s predicted that tech and oil companies might face some downward pressure. While European markets were on the rise, U.S. counterparts trended downwards; a pattern Asian markets are expected to follow.On Tuesday, despite consumer, industrial and resource companies experiencing some weakness, the Thai stock market (SET) closed somewhat higher, thanks to gains from the food, finance, property and technology sectors.The market index increased by 4.74 points, or 0.35 percent, concluding at 1,377.23 after fluctuating between 1,369.63 and 1,379.51. A total of 19.036 billion shares worth 41.030 billion baht was traded. Results showed 289 gainers, 195 decliners, and 176 unchanged stocks.In terms of active stocks, we saw varied results. Advanced Info fell by 1.44 percent, Thailand Airport by 0.77 percent, while companies like Asset World and Bangkok Bank saw a rise of 3.05 percent and 1.08 percent respectively. Meanwhile, Siam Concrete saw strengthening with a 1.20 percent increase and BTS Group advanced by 0.88 percent.Heading in the negative direction, the main averages of the U.S. stock market which started strong on Tuesday suffered a late slump resulting in a downbeat end.The Dow fell 31.31 point or 0.08 percent, ending at 39,282.33; the S&P 500 shed 14.61 points or 0.28 percent, finishing at 5,203.56. The NASDAQ dropped by 68.80 points or 0.42 percent, closing at 16,315.70.The downturn in Wall Street could be linked to concerns about the economic consequences of the indefinite halt in vessel traffic at Baltimore’s port, following a cargo ship collision with the Francis Scott Key Bridge leading to its collapse.On Tuesday, crude oil futures closed lower as traders evaluated oil demand and supply amid mounting tensions in the Middle East. The West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for May closed lower by $0.33 to end at $81.62 a barrel. Economic reports showed an increase in new orders for U.S. manufactured durable goods in Feb and a slight dip in U.S. consumer confidence in March.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com