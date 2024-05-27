The Thai stock market has experienced a downturn over the past four consecutive sessions, losing nearly 20 points or 1.4 percent in total. The Stock Exchange of Thailand (SET) now resides just below the 1,365-point mark, though it may find support on Monday.The outlook for Asian markets is cautiously optimistic, with a particular focus on technology shares driving potential gains. While European markets displayed a mixed performance, U.S. markets closed higher, suggesting Asian markets might exhibit a balanced reaction.On Friday, the SET closed slightly lower, influenced by losses in the technology, industrial, and consumer sectors. The index decreased by 3.36 points, or 0.25 percent, ending the session at 1,364.48. During the trading day, the index fluctuated between 1,359.22 and 1,365.97. Trading volume was substantial, with 13.237 billion shares worth 35.858 billion baht. There were 225 gainers, 222 decliners, and 210 stocks remained unchanged.Active stocks showed varied performance: Thailand Airport dropped 0.38 percent, while Asset World surged 2.11 percent. Banpu fell by 0.86 percent, Bangkok Expressway rose 0.62 percent, and B. Grimm plunged 1.60 percent. Other notable movements included BTS Group’s decline by 0.84 percent, CP All Public’s loss of 0.43 percent, and Charoen Pokphand Foods’ drop of 0.86 percent. Energy Absolute gained 0.42 percent, Gulf lost 1.21 percent, Kasikornbank increased by 0.37 percent, and Krung Thai Bank climbed 1.18 percent. Meanwhile, Krung Thai Card fell 0.58 percent, PTT increased 0.75 percent, and PTT Global Chemical strengthened 1.35 percent. SCG Packaging retreated 1.48 percent, Siam Concrete declined 1.21 percent, True Corporation dropped sharply by 3.61 percent, TTB Bank fell 2.30 percent, while Bangkok Bank, Siam Commercial Bank, Advanced Info, PTT Oil & Retail, PTT Exploration and Production, Thai Oil, and Bangkok Dusit Medical remained unchanged.Wall Street’s lead was positive but uneven, with the major averages opening higher on Friday. The S&P 500 and NASDAQ sustained gains throughout the day, whereas the Dow Jones Industrial Average struggled to maintain its position.The Dow rose marginally by 4.33 points or 0.01 percent to finish at 39,069.59. The NASDAQ surged by 184.76 points or 1.10 percent, achieving a record high of 16,920.79, and the S&P 500 increased by 36.88 points or 0.70 percent to close at 5,304.72.For the week, the NASDAQ climbed 1.4 percent, the S&P 500 remained nearly unchanged, while the Dow fell by 2.3 percent.The rebound on Wall Street was driven by traders seeking to acquire stocks at reduced prices following Thursday’s significant downturn, which marked the Dow’s worst daily drop since March 2023.In economic updates, the Commerce Department reported an unexpected rise in durable goods orders for April. Additionally, the University of Michigan’s report indicated that U.S. consumer sentiment declined less than anticipated in May.Crude oil prices rebounded on Friday, snapping a four-day losing streak despite ongoing concerns about demand outlook. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude oil futures for July increased by $0.85, closing at $77.72 a barrel. Nonetheless, WTI crude futures declined by 3 percent over the week.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com