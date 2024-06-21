The Thai stock market concluded a modest two-day rally on Thursday, during which it gained over 7 points, or 0.6%. The Stock Exchange of Thailand now sits just below the 1,300-point mark and anticipates a relatively flat opening for Friday’s trading session.The global outlook for Asian markets is mixed but leans towards a slight upward movement, as profit-taking in technology stocks is expected to limit potential gains. European markets were on the rise, while U.S. markets showed a mixed performance, suggesting a balanced outcome for Asian markets.On Thursday, the SET closed slightly lower, driven by declines in the food, finance, property, industrial, resource, and services sectors.The index dropped by 5.53 points, or 0.42%, to close at 1,298.29, after fluctuating between 1,293.69 and 1,304.24. Trading volume included 11.520 billion shares worth 37.919 billion baht, with 262 decliners, 189 gainers, and 202 stocks unchanged.Among the actively traded stocks, Advanced Info Services edged up by 0.48%, while Airports of Thailand decreased by 1.22%. Asset World Corp surged by 2.31%, and Banpu increased by 0.40%. Conversely, Bangkok Bank saw a 0.38% dip, and Bangkok Dusit Medical Services advanced by 0.97%. Bangkok Expressway and Metro plunged by 2.50%, B. Grimm Power and Thai Oil both improved by 0.48%, and CP All Public dropped by 1.81%. Charoen Pokphand Foods retreated by 1.34%, and Energy Absolute fell by 2.22%. Krung Thai Bank and Krung Thai Card both shed 0.58%, PTT dropped by 0.77%, PTT Exploration and Production slid by 0.33%, PTT Global Chemical sank by 0.84%, SCG Packaging declined by 0.74%, Siam Cement skidded by 0.90%, True Corporation rallied by 2.37%, TMBThanachart Bank jumped by 1.86%. Meanwhile, Kasikornbank, Siam Commercial Bank, Gulf Energy Development, PTT Oil and Retail, and BTS Group Holdings remained unchanged.The lead from Wall Street provided limited guidance, as major averages opened higher only to see the NASDAQ and S&P 500 finish lower, while the Dow closed in positive territory.The Dow Jones Industrial Average surged by 299.90 points, or 0.77%, to close at 39,134.76. In contrast, the NASDAQ Composite fell by 140.64 points, or 0.79%, to end at 17,721.59, and the S&P 500 declined by 13.86 points, or 0.25%, to settle at 5,473.17.Early gains on Wall Street were largely driven by continued advances in Nvidia (NVDA) shares. However, a subsequent downturn in the NASDAQ and S&P 500 was led by a notable pullback in Nvidia, a prominent player in AI and market performance.Profit-taking appeared to contribute to the declines in the NASDAQ and S&P 500, following their recent intraday record highs. The S&P 500’s drop came after it briefly climbed above the 5,500 mark for the first time.In economic news, the U.S. Labor Department reported a slight decrease in first-time unemployment claims last week. Additionally, the U.S. Commerce Department highlighted a sharp decline in new residential construction for May.Crude oil prices rose on Thursday, buoyed by data showing a slightly larger-than-expected drawdown in U.S. crude inventories. West Texas Intermediate crude oil futures for July increased by $0.60, closing at $82.17 per barrel.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com