### Thai Stock Market UpdateThe Thai stock market has experienced a decline over the last two trading sessions, falling by more than 15 points or 1.1%. The Stock Exchange of Thailand (SET) now hovers just below the 1,350-point mark, and further losses are anticipated on Thursday.#### Global Market OutlookThe global forecast for Asian markets is pessimistic, fueled by concerns over rising treasury yields and interest rate expectations. Both European and U.S. markets saw declines, and it is expected that the Asian markets will follow suit.#### Local Market PerformanceOn Wednesday, the SET showed modest declines across various sectors, including financial, industrial, property, resource, service, and technology sectors.- The index dropped 12.87 points (0.94%) to close at the daily low of 1,349.83, after reaching a peak of 1,363.96.- Trading volume was 10.705 billion shares, amounting to 44.190 billion baht.- There were 322 decliners and 163 gainers, while 179 stocks remained unchanged.#### Key Performers- **Advanced Info Services**: Down 1.45%- **Thailand Airport**: Down 1.93%- **Asset World**: Down 1.53%- **Banpu**: Down 1.79%- **Bangkok Bank**: Down 0.36%- **Bangkok Dusit Medical Services**: Down 1.77%- **BTS Group**: Down 0.83%- **CP All Public**: Down 2.58%- **Charoen Pokphand Foods**: Down 1.32%- **Energy Absolute**: Down 2.53%- **Gulf Energy Development**: Down 1.80%- **Kasikornbank**: Down 0.75%- **Krung Thai Bank**: Down 1.17%- **Krung Thai Card**: Up 0.57%- **PTT Oil & Retail**: Down 1.11%- **PTT**: Down 0.76%- **PTT Exploration and Production**: Up 0.32%- **PTT Global Chemical**: Down 3.42%- **Siam Cement**: Down 2.87%- **True Corporation**: Up 1.78%- **TTB Bank**: Down 0.58%- **Siam Commercial Bank, SCG Packaging, and Thai Oil**: Unchanged#### Wall Street InfluenceWall Street's performance on Wednesday was weak, with major indices opening lower and staying in negative territory throughout the day.- **Dow Jones**: Fell 411.32 points (1.06%) to close at 38,441.54- **NASDAQ**: Dropped 99.30 points (0.58%) to end at 16,920.58- **S&P 500**: Declined 39.09 points (0.74%) to finish at 5,266.95The downturn was driven by a continuing uptrend in treasury yields, which reached their highest levels in nearly a month, exacerbating concerns over future interest rates ahead of key inflation data.#### Crude Oil MarketCrude oil prices also fell on Wednesday, concerned over the potential negative impact of high borrowing costs on energy demand. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for July decreased by $0.60, settling at $79.23 per barrel.#### Upcoming Economic DataThailand is scheduled to release its April data for imports, exports, and trade balance today. For reference, in March, imports rose by 5.6%, exports declined by 10.9%, resulting in a trade deficit of $1.160 billion.By staying informed, investors can better navigate the volatile market landscape ahead.