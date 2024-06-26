The Thai stock market has experienced a positive trend over the last three sessions, accruing over 20 points, or approximately 1.6 percent. Currently, the Stock Exchange of Thailand (SET) is positioned just below the 1,320-point mark, though a downward movement is anticipated on Wednesday.The outlook for Asian markets remains mixed, with anticipated weaknesses in the financial and oil sectors likely to be offset by support from technology shares. European markets have been trending down, while U.S. markets displayed mixed results, suggesting Asian markets may exhibit a similar split response.On Tuesday, the SET closed slightly higher, supported by gains in the financial, industrial, and property sectors.For the day, the SET index increased by 2.41 points, or 0.18 percent, concluding at 1,319.14 after fluctuating between 1,315.64 and 1,323.73. Trading volume was substantial, with 12.379 billion shares exchanged, valued at 39.401 billion baht. Within the market, 269 stocks gained, 214 declined, and 176 remained unchanged.Key movers included Advanced Info, which rose by 1.45 percent, while Thailand Airport decreased by 0.85 percent. Asset World edged up by 0.56 percent, Banpu climbed by 1.00 percent, and Bangkok Bank saw a rise of 0.38 percent. Other notable movements included Bangkok Dusit Medical up by 0.94 percent, Bangkok Expressway down by 0.64 percent, and B. Grimm falling by 0.46 percent. Additional significant changes comprised BTS Group dropping by 0.42 percent, CP All Public increasing by 0.90 percent, and Charoen Pokphand Foods advancing by 1.32 percent. Meanwhile, Energy Absolute saw a significant decline of 2.78 percent, Gulf dropped by 0.62 percent, and Kasikornbank collected 0.39 percent. Krung Thai Bank lost 0.58 percent, Krung Thai Card added 0.59 percent, and PTT Oil & Retail increased by 0.61 percent. PTT Exploration and Production rose by 0.65 percent, while PTT Global Chemical jumped by 1.63 percent. SCG Packaging improved by 0.74 percent, Siam Concrete advanced by 0.88 percent, Thai Oil was up by 0.95 percent, and TTB Bank climbed by 1.16 percent. Siam Commercial Bank, True Corporation, and PTT remained unchanged.Wall Street’s lead continues to diverge, with major averages opening and closing in mixed fashion.The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 299.05 points, or 0.76 percent, to close at 39,112.16. In contrast, the NASDAQ Composite surged 220.84 points, or 1.26 percent, to finish at 17,717.65, while the S&P 500 increased by 21.43 points, or 0.39 percent, ending at 5,469.30.The tech-heavy NASDAQ’s strength throughout the session was driven by a rebound in Nvidia stock following previous losses. Other tech giants like Meta Platforms, Alphabet, Apple Inc., Eli Lilly, and Micron Technology also saw robust gains.Conversely, the Dow suffered due to sharp declines in stocks like Boeing, Nike, Goldman Sachs, IBM, Pfizer, McDonald’s Corporation, Wells Fargo, Bank of America, Home Depot, and Johnson & Johnson.In economic news, the Chicago Fed National Activity Index, an indicator of overall economic activity and inflationary pressure, rose in May for the first time in three months. Additionally, the Conference Board reported a slight decrease in U.S. consumer confidence for June.Oil prices fell on Tuesday as traders took profits ahead of critical U.S. inflation data expected later in the week. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude oil futures for August dropped by $0.80, or nearly 1 percent, settling at $80.83 per barrel.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com