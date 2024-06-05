The Thai stock market has declined for two consecutive sessions, losing nearly 15 points or 1 percent over that period. The Stock Exchange of Thailand currently hovers slightly above the 1,335-point mark but is expected to stabilize on Wednesday.The global outlook for Asian markets indicates a slight upward movement due to falling treasury yields. While European markets experienced declines, U.S. bourses posted gains, suggesting that Asian markets might follow the latter trend.On Tuesday, the SET saw a modest drop, impacted by losses across various sectors including food, consumer goods, finance, property, resources, and services.The index declined by 8.34 points or 0.62 percent, settling at 1,337.32 after fluctuating between 1,336.07 and 1,354.75. Trading volume reached 13.385 billion shares, valued at 45.992 billion baht. There were 381 decliners versus 118 gainers, with 159 stocks remaining unchanged.Active stocks presented mixed results: Advanced Info rose by 1.97 percent, Thailand Airport fell by 1.54 percent, Asset World decreased by 1.05 percent, Banpu increased by 0.93 percent, Bangkok Bank gained 0.37 percent, Bangkok Dusit Medical increased by 0.93 percent, Bangkok Expressway dropped by 4.46 percent, B. Grimm fell by 2.01 percent, BTS Group plunged by 4.17 percent, CP All Public dipped by 0.43 percent, Charoen Pokphand Foods rose by 0.88 percent, Energy Absolute abandoned 2.62 percent, Gulf stumbled by 1.85 percent, Kasikornbank and PTT both decreased by 0.76 percent, Krung Thai Bank shed 0.58 percent, Krung Thai Card declined by 0.55 percent, PTT Oil & Retail fell by 1.66 percent, PTT Exploration and Production slid by 0.32 percent, SCG Packaging surged by 4.51 percent, Siam Commercial Bank decreased by 0.47 percent, Siam Concrete gained 0.42 percent, Thai Oil declined by 1.45 percent, True Corporation soared by 2.33 percent, and TTB Bank and PTT Global Chemical closed unchanged.The sentiment from Wall Street is cautiously optimistic. The major indices spent much of Tuesday struggling but managed a late rally to close with modest gains.The Dow Jones Industrial Average increased by 140.26 points or 0.36 percent, reaching 38,711.29. The NASDAQ rose by 28.38 points or 0.17 percent, closing at 16,857.05, while the S&P 500 added 7.94 points or 0.15 percent, ending at 5,291.34.This higher close for the major averages was driven by a significant decrease in treasury yields, which continued their downward trend. The yield on the benchmark ten-year note fell for the fourth consecutive session, moving further away from its near one-month high.The ongoing strength in treasuries is attributed to signs of weakening in the labor market, as reported by the Labor Department, which showed a slight drop in U.S. job openings in April.The Labor Department is set to release its closely monitored monthly jobs report on Friday, which could significantly influence economic forecasts and interest rate considerations.Oil prices declined on Tuesday, continuing losses from the previous session due to concerns over potential market oversupply following OPEC’s decision to phase out voluntary production cuts from October. West Texas Intermediate crude oil futures for July fell by $0.97 or 1.3 percent, closing at $73.25 per barrel.Domestically, Thailand is due to release its May consumer price index data today. Forecasts suggest an annual increase of 1.1 percent, following a 0.19 percent rise in April. Core CPI is expected to rise by 0.36 percent annually, slightly easing from 0.37 percent in the previous month.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com