The Thai stock market has experienced a consecutive rise over the past trading sessions, accumulating nearly 20 points, or an increase of 1.6%. The Stock Exchange of Thailand (SET) is currently positioned slightly above the 1,315-point mark, although it may decline on Tuesday.The global outlook for Asian markets is mixed, primarily due to ongoing profit-taking in the technology sector, which is likely to limit any significant gains. European markets recorded an uptick, whereas U.S. markets were mostly down, suggesting that Asian markets might follow the latter trend.On Monday, the SET showed a modest increase, driven by gains across various sectors including food, finance, industrial, property, resources, and technology. The index advanced by 10.32 points, or 0.79%, closing at 1,316.73, after fluctuating between 1,300.36 and 1,317.63. The trading volume was 12.486 billion shares, valued at 38.421 billion baht. Out of all traded stocks, 310 advanced, 172 declined, and 178 remained unchanged.Key stock movements included:- Advanced Info dropped by 0.48%- Thailand Airport fell by 2.90%- Banpu decreased by 0.99%- Bangkok Dusit Medical increased by 2.19%- B. Grimm rose by 1.40%- BTS Group surged by 3.93%- CP All Public climbed by 2.29%- Charoen Pokphand Foods gained 2.70%- Energy Absolute declined by 1.10%- Kasikornbank rose by 1.60%- Krung Thai Bank increased by 1.18%- Krung Thai Card improved by 1.20%- PTT Oil & Retail added 0.62%- PTT went up by 1.56%- PTT Exploration and Production gained 0.66%- SCG Packaging increased by 1.49%- Siam Commercial Bank advanced by 0.47%- Siam Concrete rose by 1.35%- Thai Oil climbed by 0.96%- True Corporation fell by 0.59%- TTB Bank soared by 2.38%Stocks such as Bangkok Bank, PTT Global Chemical, Asset World, Gulf, and Bangkok Expressway remained unchanged.The outlook from Wall Street remains mixed; the major indices opened and closed in different directions. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose by 260.88 points, or 0.67%, to 39,411.21. Meanwhile, the NASDAQ fell by 192.54 points, or 1.09%, closing at 17,496.82, and the S&P 500 decreased by 16.75 points, or 0.31%, ending at 5,447.87. The downturn in the U.S. market was largely attributed to declines in technology stocks like Nvidia, Dell Technologies, and Qualcomm, driven by profit-taking activities.Investors are also anticipating the Commerce Department's upcoming report on personal income and spending for May, which will include inflation metrics closely monitored by the Federal Reserve.On a positive note, oil prices advanced due to optimism about future demand and potential supply disruptions in the Middle East. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for August rose by $0.90, or 1.1%, to $81.63 per barrel.