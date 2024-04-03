On Tuesday, the Thai stock market broke a two-day rise during which it gained nearly 10 points or 0.7 percent. This puts the Stock Exchange of Thailand just below the 1,380-point level, with the likelihood of further losses on Wednesday.The international forecast for Asian markets predicts a steady state due to renewed concerns over interest rate expectations. Consequently, Asian markets are poised to mirror the downward trend seen in European and US markets.The slight decrease of the Thai Stock Exchange on Tuesday was balanced by industrial, property, and resource stock gains against losses in the consumer, finance, service, and technology sectors.During the day, the index dipped by just 0.02 points or 0.00 percent to close at 1,379.46, following trades between 1,374.77 and 1,382.01. The volume of shares traded was 13.203 billion, valued at 38.326 billion baht. The market saw 246 stocks rise, 207 fall, with 204 remaining unchanged.In the active stocks, Advanced Info fell 0.98 percent, whilst Asset World saw a 1.93 percent surge. Other movements included Bangkok Bank falling 0.36 percent, B. Grimm dropping 0.91 percent, BTS Group down 1.75 percent, and CP All Public slipping 0.92 percent. On the other hand, PTT Oil and Retail gained 0.55 percent, PTT rose 0.74 percent, PTT Exploration and Production soared 2.65 percent, and PTT Global Chemical leaped 1.90 percent.US markets opened lower on Tuesday, setting a negative precedence. The Dow plunged 396.61 points or 1.00 percent to conclude at 39,170.24, while the NASDAQ and S&P 500 also experienced drops.The outlook for interest rates remains uncertain as traders evaluated recent US inflation and manufacturing data, which could impact the Federal Reserve’s decision to lower interest rates in June.Reacting to this information, Treasury yields climbed swiftly, with the yield on the benchmark 10-year note hitting a four-month high.In US economic news, a notable recovery was reported in factory orders in February. Additionally, oil prices hit a five-month peak on Tuesday due to increased demand following robust manufacturing data from the US and China.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com