The Thai stock exchange has dramatically halted a four-day decline that saw a 1.9% drop. Residing just above 1,385 points, it is anticipated to open with increasing momentum today. This optimistic prediction for Asian markets falls in line with positive readings from the U.S. and European markets.The SET Index, an important benchmark for the Thai stock market, recently soared, led by gains across various sectors including food, consumer, finance, industrial, property, resources, and technology. The Index posted a significant increase of 14.44 points or 1.05 percent, closing at 1,387.62. With shares worth 43.609 billion baht traded, the number of gainers stood at 320 against 171 declining stocks, and 171 remained unchanged.Various companies showed promising performance; Advanced Info improved by 1.44 percent, and Thailand Airport increased by 0.38 percent. Other notable gains were seen by Asset World by 1.55 percent, and Banpu by 0.88 percent, among others. True Corporation made the most significant increase, soaring by 3.21 percent.Looking to the global market, Wall Street showcased mild optimism. All major averages opened with modest improvements that were sustained throughout the day, ending on record highs. The Dow Jones rallied 269.24 points (0.68 percent). Simultaneously, the NASDAQ and the S&P 500 also experienced increases.This upliftment can be attributed to the positive response to the recent Federal Reserve's monetary policy announcement. Although interest rates remained unchanged, the central bank forecasted three interest rate cuts this year, signaling further market optimism.Contrarily, Crude oil futures experienced a decreasing trend due to a stronger dollar and weak gasoline demand in the U.S. Nonetheless, it was a good day for the Thai stock market which showcased significant recovery after its four-day downfall, and is expected to continue its upward trend.