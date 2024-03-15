The Stock Exchange of Thailand has experienced growth for two consecutive sessions, with an overall gain of over 15 points or a 1.1 percent increase. Despite its current position just below the 1,395-point plateau, it’s possible that it might open with a downward trend on Friday.Worldwide predictions for Asian markets are less than hopeful due to a pessimistic view on the future of interest rates. European markets showed a mix of ups and downs with little significant change, the US stock markets trended down, and it’s expected that Asian markets will meet somewhere in the middle.Thursday saw a slight increase for the SET, influenced by positive movement from sectors such as food, consumption, finance, industry, resources, services, and technology.The daily trade saw an increase of 10.42 points or 0.75 percent, resulting in a closing figure of 1,394.93. Trading fluctuated between 1,383.26 and 1,395.88. Trade volume amounted to 21.337 billion shares with a financial value of 46.476 billion baht. The market saw 297 gains and 181 declines, leaving 179 stocks unchanged.Active stocks saw varied results. Advanced Info saw a 0.48 percent increase, while Thailand Airport rose by 0.76 percent. Notably, Prime Road Power experienced a 7.02 percent surge. Conversely, stocks like B. Grimm and CP All Public dropped by 0.88 percent and 0.43 percent respectively.Wall Street has been less than positive, with major averages opening slightly higher on Thursday but swiftly taking a downturn for the rest of the day. The Dow lost 137.66 points or 0.35 percent ending at 28,905.66. The NASDAQ and S&P 500 also experienced declines.Wall Street’s downward trend is primarily attributed to renewed worries about the Federal Reserve further delaying its first interest rate cut, triggered by the release of higher than anticipated producer price inflation data for February.On a brighter note, oil prices saw a significant rise on Thursday with a boost in worldwide demand growth forecast by the International Energy Agency (IEA). West Texas International Crude oil futures for April ended the day at $81.26 a barrel, marking an increase of $1.54 or 1.9 percent.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com