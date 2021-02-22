Thai Trade Data Due On Monday

Thailand will on Monday release January figures for imports, exports and trade balance, highlighting a light day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.

Imports are expected to sink 10.5 percent on year after rising 3.62 percent in December. Exports are called higher by an annual 2.4 percent after adding 4.7 percent in the previous month. The trade surplus is pegged at $0.1 billion, down from $0.96 billion a month earlier.

China will provide February data on prime loan rates; in January, the one-year rate was 3.85 percent and the five-year rate was 4.65 percent.

Hong Kong will see January figures for consumer prices; in December, overall inflation was down 0.7 percent on year.

The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com