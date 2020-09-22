Thai Trade Data Due On Tuesday

Thailand will on Tuesday release August figures for imports, exports and trade balance, highlighting a light day for Asia-Pacific activity. In July, imports were down 26.38 percent on year and exports sank an annual 11.37 percent, resulting in a $3.34 billion trade surplus.

Taiwan will provide August unemployment data; in July, the jobless rate was 3.9 percent.

Hong Kong will release Q2 figures for current account; in the three months prior, the current account deficit was HKD9.0 billion.

Finally, the markets in Japan remain closed on Tuesday for the Autumnal Equinox and will re-open on Wednesday.

