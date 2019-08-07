Breaking News
Home / Forex Analysis / Thailand Cuts Interest Rates On Weaker Economic Outlook

Thailand Cuts Interest Rates On Weaker Economic Outlook

Posted by: Insta Forex in Forex Analysis 3 mins ago

Thailand’s central bank unexpectedly slashed its key interest rate for the first time in over four years, on Wednesday, as it expects growth to be lower than expected, mainly due to weaker demand for the country’s exports as the global economy slows.

The Monetary Policy Committee voted 5 to 2 to cut the policy rate by 25 basis points to 1.50 percent, the Bank of Thailand said in a statement. Two members sought to leave the rate unchanged.

Economists had expected the bank to hold the rate steady.

The latest rate cut was the first since April 2015, when it was reduced by 25 basis points to 1.50 percent.

The previous move was a quarter-point hike in December, which was the first since August 2011.

“The Committee assessed that the Thai economy would expand at a lower rate than previously assessed due to a contraction in merchandise exports, which started to affect domestic demand,” the bank said.

“Inflation was projected to be lower than the lower bound of the inflation target.”

The Thai?economy?grew 2.8 percent year-on-year, the slowest pace in more than four years, in the first quarter of 2019 as trade wars and global slowdown weighed on exports, driving the government to downgrade the overall growth outlook for the year.

Pockets of risks to financial stability remain that warrant monitoring, the bank said.

“We don’t think this is going to be a ‘one-and-done’ move,” ING economist Prakash Sakpal said.

“We don’t see any reason?why the BoT can’t cut rates further, given the economy seems stuck on a low growth-low inflation path.”

ING expects the bank to cut the rate once more in the fourth quarter of the year and more trimming further ahead.

Central banks across the world have been busy lowering interest rates, taking a cue from the U.S. Federal Reserve which lowered its federal funds rate by 25 basis points on July 31, the first such move since December 2008.

Earlier on Wednesday, central banks of New Zealand and India cut interest rates. The Philippine central bank is expected to follow suit on Thursday.

The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com

Insta Forex

Latest posts by Insta Forex (see all)

Tagged with:

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2019, All Rights Reserved.