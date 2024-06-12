The Bank of Thailand announced on June 12, 2024, that it would maintain its policy interest rate at 2.50%. This decision marks a continuation from its previous stance, as the central bank has kept the rate steady since its last adjustment.Economic analysts have observed that this decision suggests a cautious approach by the Thai central bank amidst ongoing economic uncertainties. Despite various factors that could provoke changes, the bank appears committed to a steady course, providing stability in the face of external pressures and domestic economic dynamics.Maintaining the interest rate at 2.50% indicates that the central bank is likely aiming to foster an environment that supports economic recovery and growth while keeping inflation in check. This balance might be crucial for Thailand as it navigates the complexities of the global economic landscape.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com