Consumer price inflation in Thailand eased for the third month in a row in November amid a decrease in food prices as supplies increased, figures from the Ministry of Commerce revealed on Wednesday.

The consumer price index climbed 5.55 percent year-over-year in November, following a 5.98 percent rise in the previous month. Economists had expected inflation to ease to 5.86 percent. In September, the inflation rate was 6.41 percent.

Prices for food and non-alcoholic beverages climbed 8.40 percent annually in November, but slower than the 9.58 percent rise a month ago.

Categories other than food and beverages increased by 3.59 percent due to the increase in fuel prices and transportation charges.

Excluding fresh food and energy, core inflation stood at 3.22 percent in November versus 3.17 percent in October.

On a monthly basis, consumer prices dropped 0.13 percent in November. The monthly reduction was attributed to lower fresh food prices, such as fresh fruits and vegetables, as a result of the market’s increased supply.

