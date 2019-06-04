Thailand Inflation Tops Forecast

Thailand’s consumer prices rose at a faster-than-expected rate in May, data from the trade policy and strategy office showed on Tuesday.

The consumer price index rose 1.15 percent year-on-year in May. Economists had expected a 0.99 percent rise.

Prices for food and non-alcoholic beverages grew by 2.38 percent annually in May.

Prices for housing and public transportation increased in May. Meanwhile, prices for energy, tobacco and alcohol, and fruits declined.

On a month-on-month basis, consumer prices rose 0.48 percent in May.

