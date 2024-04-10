Thailand’s central bank has announced that it will maintain its key interest rate at 2.5%. This decision comes after the previous indicator was also held at 2.5%. The Bank of Thailand’s move to keep rates unchanged signals a commitment to supporting economic stability in the country.The announcement of the interest rate decision was made on April 10, 2024, when the data was updated. With inflation in check, the central bank’s decision reflects confidence in the current economic conditions. The decision is aimed at balancing growth while keeping inflation within the target range.The continuity in interest rates suggests that the central bank is monitoring the situation closely and is prepared to make adjustments as needed to support Thailand’s economic recovery and growth going forward.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com