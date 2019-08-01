Thailand Manufacturing PMI Slows To 50.3 In July – Markit

The manufacturing sector in Thailand continued to expand in July, although at a slower rate, the latest survey from Markit Economics revealed on Thursday with a manufacturing PMI score of 50.3.

That’s down fractionally from 50.6 in June, although it remains above the boom-or-bust line of 50 that separates expansion from contraction.

Individually, both output and new orders rose at slower rates, while business sentiment fell to a 10-month low.

Factory employment continued to decline.

Cost pressures intensified in July, with reports of greater prices for raw materials, such as fuel, fabricated metal products and auto parts, alongside increased delivery fees.

