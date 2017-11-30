Thailand Manufacturing Sector Steady In November – Nikkei

The manufacturing sector in Thailand was stable in November, the latest survey from Nikkei revealed on Friday with a PMI score of 50.0.

That’s up from 49.8 in October, and it now rests right on the boom-or-bust line of 50 that separates expansion from contraction.

Individually, business conditions were stable amid little change to new orders.

Output increased for the third straight month, although there was a further reduction in employment.

