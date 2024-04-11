Thailand experienced a decrease in currency swaps, with the current indicator reaching 29.4 billion USD as of April 11, 2024. This marks a decline from the previous recorded figure of 29.6 billion USD, indicating a shift in the country’s foreign exchange activities. The data was updated on the mentioned date, reflecting the latest developments in Thailand’s financial market. Currency swaps play a crucial role in managing foreign exchange risk and facilitating international trade, making these changes significant for the country’s economic landscape. As Thailand continues to navigate global market dynamics, monitoring such indicators provides valuable insights into its monetary operations and trade relations.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com