Thailand Trade Data Due On Thursday

Thailand will on Thursday release September numbers for imports, exports and trade balance, highlighting a light day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.

In August, imports were down 19.68 percent on year and exports fell an annual 7.94 percent for a trade surplus of $4.35 billion.

Taiwan will see September figures for unemployment; in August, the jobless rate was 3.83 percent.

Hong Kong will provide September numbers for consumer prices; in August, inflation was down 0.4 percent on year.

