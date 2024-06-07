Thailand’s Core Consumer Price Index (CPI) saw a modest increase in May 2024, rising from 0.37% in April to 0.39%. This year-over-year comparison indicates a slight but noteworthy uptick in inflation within the country’s economy. The updated data was disclosed on June 7, 2024.The current indicator reflects the change in core CPI from May 2023 to May 2024, illustrating a marginal rise in consumer prices. Economic analysts are closely observing this upward trend as it may signal emerging inflationary pressures within the Thai market.This slight increase in the core CPI suggests that while inflation remains relatively controlled, there are underlying economic dynamics that need to be monitored. Policymakers and investors will likely keep a close eye on subsequent CPI data to gauge the longer-term trend and its potential impacts on the broader economy.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com