Thailand’s Core Consumer Price Index (CPI) for February 2024 showed a minor decrease compared to the previous month. The latest data released on March 5, 2024, indicates that the Core CPI in Thailand reached 0.43% in February, down from 0.52% in January 2024. The comparison is year-over-year, meaning the current figure is a comparison of changes in February 2024 to the same month a year ago.While the decrease is subtle, it suggests a slight moderation in consumer prices in Thailand. The Core CPI is an essential indicator of inflation as it excludes volatile items such as food and energy, providing a more accurate reflection of underlying price trends. This development may have implications for the country’s monetary policy and overall economic outlook, as policymakers keep a close eye on inflation trends to make informed decisions.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com