Thailand's Consumer Price Index (CPI) showed signs of improvement in February 2024 compared to the previous month. The latest data released on 05 March 2024 indicated that the CPI reached -0.77%, a noticeable increase from the previous indicator of -1.11% in January 2024. The comparison period provided is year-over-year, showing a more optimistic trend in consumer prices compared to the same month a year ago. These positive changes in the CPI suggest potential economic growth and stabilization in Thailand's market, offering hope for better economic conditions in the months to come.