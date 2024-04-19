Thailand’s currency swaps with the US Dollar have experienced a slight decrease, reaching 28.9 billion after the previous indicator stopped at 29.4 billion. The data was last updated on 19 April 2024, although specific dates for the events were not provided. Currency swaps are agreements between two parties to exchange different currencies and often involve the exchange rate risk. While the slight decrease may not have a significant impact, it is essential to monitor these changes as they can reflect the economic conditions and trade relations between countries. Investors and analysts will be keeping a close eye on future developments in Thailand’s currency swaps to anticipate any potential effects on the economy.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com