Thailand's custom-based import data witnessed a significant increase in March 2024, soaring to 5.60%, up from the previous indicator of 3.20% in February 2024. This surge in import data reflects a substantial shift in the country's trade dynamics within a span of just one month. The latest figures, updated on 29th April 2024, indicate a notable spike in imports, suggesting potential economic growth and increased international trade activities for Thailand. As the country continues to navigate global market fluctuations, the rise in custom-based import data signals a positive outlook for its economy amidst evolving trade landscapes.