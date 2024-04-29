Thailand’s custom-based trade data for March 2024 reveals a widening trade deficit as the current indicator fell to -1.160 billion USD from -0.550 billion USD in February 2024. The updated data, released on 29th April 2024, indicates a significant decrease in trade balance within just one month. The country experienced a decrease in exports or an increase in imports during this period, leading to a larger deficit.The shift in Thailand’s trade balance could have various implications for its economy, including potential impacts on currency value, inflation, and overall economic growth. Analysts and policymakers will likely pay close attention to these developments to assess the country’s trade competitiveness and make informed decisions regarding trade policies moving forward.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com