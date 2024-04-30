Thailand’s industrial production has seen a significant decline as the latest data reveals a drop of 5.13% year-over-year. This marks a stark contrast from the previous indicator which showed a 2.84% decrease. The figures, updated as of 30 April 2024, highlight the challenges faced by the country’s industrial sector. Year-over-year comparisons indicate the change in production for the provided month compared to the same month a year ago, emphasizing the ongoing struggle in the industry. The sharp decrease in industrial production underscores the need for strategic measures to address the underlying issues affecting Thailand’s manufacturing output.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com