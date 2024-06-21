In a significant turnaround for Thailand’s trade outlook, newly released data for May 2024 indicates that the nation has shifted from a trade deficit to a trade surplus. This transformation, based on custom-based trade data, marks a notable improvement from the previous month’s figures.In April 2024, Thailand faced a trade deficit of -1.640 billion USD. However, the latest numbers show that in May 2024, the country achieved a trade surplus of 0.660 billion USD. This substantial reversal highlights a positive shift in Thailand’s trade balance within a single month.The updated data was published on June 21, 2024, providing a fresh perspective on Thailand’s economic performance and suggesting potential positive trends in exports, imports, or both. This shift could influence future economic policies and international trade relations for Thailand.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com