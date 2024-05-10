In the latest economic update from Thailand, the country’s currency swaps in USD have seen a slight decrease. The previous indicator stood at 28.2B and has now dropped to 28.0B. This data was last updated on 10 May 2024. Currency swaps play a crucial role in managing liquidity and exchange rate risks, and even a small fluctuation can indicate shifts in market conditions. As Thailand continues to navigate through global economic challenges, monitoring these indicators provides valuable insights into the country’s financial stability and economic outlook.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com