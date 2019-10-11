Bitcoin (BTC) has dropped under $8,500 and the downside momentum is gaining traction. Altcoins are range-bound with bearish bias ahead of the weekend. The cryptocurrency market resumed the decline during early Asian hours after a recovery stalled on approach to key technical levels. Bitcoin and all major altcoins are flashing red lights. The market capitalization […] The post The cryptocurrency market resumed the decline again – a pause before another bull’s assault? appeared first on Forex Crunch.
