The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (EL) has reported a boost in its profitability for the third quarter, surpassing the projections.The company declared a bottom line of $330 million, equivalent to $0.91 per share. This is a significant increase from last year's third-quarter figures of $156 million or $0.43 per share.Precluding specific factors, the Estée Lauder Companies Inc. affirmed an adjusted revenue of $554 million, which equated to $0.97 per share for the period under review.On average, analysts had forecasted company earnings of $0.48 per share. These predictions as gathered by Thomson Reuters generally exclude extraordinary items.In terms of the firm's quarterly revenue, there was a rise of 5.1%, climbing to $3.94 billion from $3.75 billion recorded in the previous year.A snapshot of the Estée Lauder Companies Inc. earnings (under Generally Accepted Accounting Principles) is as follows:- Earnings for Q3 are $330 million, a clear increase from $156 million reported last year.- Earnings per share (EPS) for Q3 are recorded at $0.91, doubling from the $0.43 disclosed last year.- Revenue for Q3 stood at $3.94 billion, a growth from $3.75 billion last year.Looking forward, the company provided the following guidance:- EPS projection for the next quarter ranges from $0.19 – $0.29.- Full year EPS guidance is estimated to fall between $2.14 – $2.24.