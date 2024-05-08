The earnings summary for The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (HAIN) is as follows:In the third quarter, the company reported a loss of $48.194 million as opposed to a higher loss of $115.727 million in the corresponding period of the previous year. The Earnings Per Share (EPS) stood at -$0.54 in contrast to last year’s -$1.29 for the same quarter. However, after excluding certain items, The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. indicated that the adjusted earnings were $11.272 million, equaling $0.13 per share for the period.Analysts had projected the earnings to be $0.07 per share. Meanwhile, the company’s revenue for the third quarter was $438.358 million, which was lower than last year’s revenue of $455.243 million for the same period.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com