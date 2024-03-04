On Monday, the ODP Corporation announced a collaboration with Matthews South, a firm that provides advisory services in the capital markets sector, aiming to improve the execution of share buybacks under its recent approval for a $1 billion share repurchase program.The firm also clarified that the details of the stock buybacks are subject to change based on varying market conditions and other factors. The activities of the program may also be suspended or terminated at any time. The funds required for these repurchases will be derived from the company’s existing liquidity.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com