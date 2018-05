After the Pound suffered alongside the Euro and dropped, it may find it hard to recover even if the common currency moves up. The Technical Confluences Indicator shows that a dense cluster of potent resistance liens awaits at 1.3294: the Simple Moving Average 200-15m, the one-month low, the one-week low, the Pivot Point one-month Support 2, the SMA […] The post The pound could struggle to recover above 1.33 appeared first on Forex Crunch.

Read Full Story