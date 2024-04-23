Theriva Biologics Inc. (TOVX) released positive findings from its Phase 1 trial on Tuesday. The data showed that two intravitreal injections of VCN-01, an investigatory oncolytic adenovirus developed by the company, were well received by patients suffering from intraocular retinoblastoma, a condition resistant to chemotherapy or radiotherapy.The entire trial was managed and directed by external investigators. Speaking about the study, Steven Shallcross, CEO of Theriva Biologics, expressed optimism for future research, stating that the promising safety record and antitumor effects of VCN-01 will help shape and improve the blueprint for their perceived Phase 2 campaign.Retinoblastoma, the primary concern of the trial, is a cancer that begins in the retina and is the predominant type of eye cancer found in children. VCN-01 is designed to be administered systemically, with the virus selectively and vigorously replicating within cancer cells and consequently breaking down the tumor.At present, Theriva Biologics’ shares are trading at $0.41, experiencing a lift of $4.622 on a trading volume of 46,927.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com